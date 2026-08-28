Qurultay drastically modernizes system of governance, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the country enters a crucial stage of its development and opens a new page in the history of the nation.

He highlighted in line with the new Constitution, supported by the people of Kazakhstan at the nationwide referendum, the unicameral legislative body of Kazakhstan, the Qurultay, officially started its work.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that August 28 marks the beginning of the renewal of Kazakhstan’s political system.

The Head of State highlighted the historical role of qurultays where key issues of state life were discussed and collective decisions were made.

He said at this new stage, the Qurultay will play a special role in modernizing the system of governance and giving a strong impetus to the work of the entire state apparatus.

Addressing members of the first convocation of the Qurultay, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the historic responsibility placed upon them.

He expressed confidence that the deputies will serve the interests of the nation with dignity and justify the confidence of the people.

Earlier it was reported, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work.