Kazakhstan set to plant 100,000 ha of new forests

The memo establishes a framework for developing projects on planting trees, restoring degraded lands and ecosystems, increasing gas absorption and attracting international climate and investment financing.

The memo calls for planting artificial forests covering 100,000 hectares with potential to expand.

Notably, Kazakhstan targets to create forests on more than 1 million hectares nationwide as part of the Green Shield of Central Asia initiative.

This initiative is projected to expand forested areas, attract investment and modern technologies, and improve the environmental situation.

Signing the memo is another step to develop a systematic approach to forest-climate projects that combine environmental, climate, and investment objectives, the Ministry said in a statement.

The reports noted, since the beginning of 2026, more than 1 million trees were planted countrywide, over 200 ecological events have been held with the participation of 4 million people, including 510,000 volunteers as part of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign. Besides, 76,000 hectares were cleaned, 413,000 tons of waste were collected, and 115,700 tons were sent for recycling.