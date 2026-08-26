Kazakhstan pockets 26 medals at Central Asian Athletics Championships

The Kazakh team finished the championships with an impressive haul of 26 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver, and six bronze.

Among the gold medalists were Ulbolsyn Yessirkep in the javelin throw, Yuliya Bashmanova in the 100m hurdles, Alina Chistyakova in the long jump, Ivan Ivanov in the shot put, Mariya Yefremova, and Zelimkhan Nassyrov in the triple jump, and Mikhail Litvin in the 400m. Viktoriya An claimed two titles, winning both the 100m and 200m, while Darya Gridasova, Margarita Nazarenko, Antonina Chernysheva, and Yulia Bashmanova added another gold in the women's 4x100m relay.

Silver medals went to Nikita Izotov in the 800m, Alan Ivanov, and Milana Zubareva in the 400m, Anastasiya Kaloshina in the hammer throw, Anastassiya Rypakova in the long jump, and Anastassiya Koloda in the 400m hurdles. The men's 4x100m relay team of Almat Tolebayev, Bogdan Chernobay, Daniil Momot, and Romeo Petrov also finished second.

Kazakhstan rounded out its medal haul with six bronze medals. David Yefremov finished third in the 110m hurdles, Akbilek Kuralbay in the 3,000m steeplechase, Tomiris Yermatova in the hammer throw, Varvara Dmitriyeva in the triple jump, Antonina Chernysheva in the 100m hurdles, and Yekaterina Koloda in the 400m hurdles.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete won bronze at an international tournament in China.