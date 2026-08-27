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    Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid title in Saint-Tropez

    05:40, 27 August 2026

    Kazakhstan’s chess grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has won the rapid competition at the European leg of the WR Women’s Chess Tour 2026 in Saint-Tropez, France, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid title in Saint-Tropez
    Photo credit: @bibisarachess / Instagram

    The rapid tournament was held on August 25 in an eight-player knockout format.

    On her way to the final, Assaubayeva defeated Germany’s Elisabeth Paehtz and Georgia’s Nino Batsiashvili in Armageddon tiebreaks after their respective matches were tied.

    In the final, Assaubayeva defeated former world champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine 2-0 to claim the rapid title.

    The Saint-Tropez event also includes a blitz competition, with the European leg featuring a total prize fund of $40,000.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva is set to compete against Magnus Carlsen and other leading players at the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest from November 10 to 21.

    Chess Sport Events Kazakhstan France
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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