Tokayev to propose under-16 social media ban to newly-established parliament

Tokayev highlighted the impact of modern digital tools and aggressive marketing on the mindset of the younger generation.

The psychological well-being, emotional resilience, and moral upbringing of the younger generation have already become important factors in national security and the sustainable development of the country, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the president, the law on protection of children from information harmful to their health and development, the country adopted in 2018, requires rethinking and major changes in today’s modern realities.

Tokayev said the Government had come up with a draft law that seeks to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms. The document was presented to Parliament this June, he added.

During an opening session of the Qurultay, I will propose deputies to consider this issue, said the president, adding that many advanced countries have already taken similar steps.

President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of proactive measures for children's psychological safety rather than reactive responses. He additionally ordered better online content filtering to keep kids safe.

Because parental oversight faces clear and practical limitations, we must expand the rollout of mandatory children’s SIM cards to ensure robust digital protection, said Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had urged immediate steps for the systematization and proper use of artificial intelligence by children and teachers.