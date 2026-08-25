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    Qurultay elections: How party mandates were distributed

    13:24, 25 August 2026

    The Central Election Commission has announced the distribution of parliamentary mandates following the August 23 elections, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Qurultay elections
    Photo credit: Kazinform / AI / Majilis

    Five political parties have secured seats in Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Qurultay.

    The mandates were distributed as follows:

    Adilet Party - 110 seats;

    Nationwide Social-Democratic Party - 8 seats;

    Auyl People’s Democratic Party - 10 seats;

    Ak Zhol Democratic Party - 8 seats;

    Respublica Party - 9 seats;

    People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Baytaq Party failed to win any seats in the Qurultay.

    A total of 12,623,289 people were eligible to vote in Kazakhstan. Of these, 9,351,539 or 74.08% participated in the election.

    Parliament (Qurultay) Kazakhstan Election 2026 Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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