Qurultay elections: How party mandates were distributed

Five political parties have secured seats in Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Qurultay.

The mandates were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 110 seats;

Nationwide Social-Democratic Party - 8 seats;

Auyl People’s Democratic Party - 10 seats;

Ak Zhol Democratic Party - 8 seats;

Respublica Party - 9 seats;

People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Baytaq Party failed to win any seats in the Qurultay.

A total of 12,623,289 people were eligible to vote in Kazakhstan. Of these, 9,351,539 or 74.08% participated in the election.