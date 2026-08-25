Qurultay elections: How party mandates were distributed
13:24, 25 August 2026
The Central Election Commission has announced the distribution of parliamentary mandates following the August 23 elections, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Five political parties have secured seats in Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Qurultay.
The mandates were distributed as follows:
Adilet Party - 110 seats;
Nationwide Social-Democratic Party - 8 seats;
Auyl People’s Democratic Party - 10 seats;
Ak Zhol Democratic Party - 8 seats;
Respublica Party - 9 seats;
People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Baytaq Party failed to win any seats in the Qurultay.
A total of 12,623,289 people were eligible to vote in Kazakhstan. Of these, 9,351,539 or 74.08% participated in the election.