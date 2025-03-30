Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kaja Kallas debate international agenda issues

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas discussed key global issues, bilateral relations, and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

2. Astana and Yerevan established sustained political dialogue for the past 30 years – Kazakh FM

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, held talks in Astana.

3. Strong start to 2025 amid rising inflation – World Bank report

The World Bank’s latest report highlights Kazakhstan’s economic performance at the start of 2025, noting positive growth despite challenges posed by rising inflation.

4. Turkistan officially recognized as City of Craft

The World Crafts Council named Turkistan a World Craft City as a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage and promising potential. Under the law on Turkistan’s special status, the city’s craftspeople can rely on state support aiming at offsetting 25% of their expenses.

5. Kazakhstan to receive 4 more Caspian tigers from Russia

“We will begin the large-scale implementation of the Caspian tiger reintroduction project. We are still discussing the timelines, but there is a general understanding,” says Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev.

6. Kazakhstan to open 8 more creative industry centers

The Government will establish the Creative Industry Development Fund to act as a legal entity with the objective of promoting the industry. The Fund will also focus on promoting venture capital investment in creative industries.

7. Dimash’s fan creates board game about Kazakhstan in celebration of Nauryz

This strategic game takes players on an exciting journey through Dimash’s homeland. Participants explore famous landmarks, discover fascinating facts about the country and its culture, and compete for the ultimate reward – a hypothetical concert in Astana and a chance to meet Dimash.

8. From Aktau to Antarctica: Dream comes true

Ruslan Churov, a resident of the city of Aktau, has fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling from Aktau to Antarctica. The traveler shared his impressions of spending 10 days there.

9. Kazakhstan’s Roboland 2025 brings together 750 young inventors from 7 countries

The international festival features 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan competing in 23 categories.

10.Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Omar Satayev grabbed the silver medal at the event. Mohammad Naghousi of Iran defeated Satayev in the 82kg final with a score of 3-1.

