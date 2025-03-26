Kazakhstan to receive 4 more Caspian tigers from Russia

He mentioned that the tigers brought to Kazakhstan last year from the Netherlands are currently in enclosures at the Ile-Balkhash Nature Reserve.

"I want to mention that their condition is excellent. In fact, we’ve already shared in the media and on social networks that they have successfully bred. We hope to see offspring by the end of this year. In February, we held a meeting with our Russian colleagues as part of the signed cooperation memorandum. A group of tiger experts from Russia visited us, and we showed them the infrastructure being prepared for the tigers we plan to bring from Russia," said Minister Nyssanbayev at the Government’s meeting.

He emphasized that this year they plan to bring 3 to 4 tigers [to Kazakhstan].

"Thus, we will begin the large-scale implementation of the Caspian tiger reintroduction project. We are still discussing the timelines, but there is a general understanding," the minister added.

