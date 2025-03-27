Kazakhstan to open 8 more creative industry centers

Currently, Kazakhstan has 12 creative industry centers, with eight more centers are set to be opened in Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions by the yearend, said Bektenov.

According to him, the law introducing changes to support and promote creative industries signed by the Kazakh President on January 10, 2025, provides for empowerment of authorized and local executive bodies. The Government establishes the Creative Industry Development Fund to act as a legal entity with the objective to promote the industry.

The Fund will also focus on promoting venture capital investment in creative industries. The Astana International Financial Center is to run a venture division with the engagement of a pool of management companies.

As part of its comprehensive measures to support creative entrepreneurs, Kazakhstan introduced the special retail tax regime last February, leading to a 15% increase in the number of creative industry entities (up to 6,033) as well as a 15% rise in the number of people engaged in creative industries, said Bektenov.

Besides, Kazakhstan rose from 93rd to 65th place in Creative goods and services and from 60th to 31st in National feature films/mn pop in Global Innovation Index 2024.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is set to develop the 2026-2030 creative industries development concept.