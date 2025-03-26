Turkistan officially recognized as City of Craft

The city of Turkistan entered the race to become a World Craft City following the official visit of the delegation comprising experts from India, Türkiye and Southeast Asia countries, including Vice President of the World Crafts Council for the Asia Pacific Region Aidarkhan Kaliyev, in the city this February.

The World Crafts Council (WCC) named Turkistan a World Craft City as a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage and promising potential.

Under the law on Turkistan’s special status, the city’s craftspeople can rely on state support aiming at offsetting 25% of their expenses.

Pottery holds a special place in the culture of Turkistan, as local crafts have long been a calling card of the region thanks to their glory, unique patterns and perfect quality, said the press service of Turkistan region’s administration office.

In a bid to further promote craftwork, the city of Turkistan seeks to open a Crafts Center.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the special status of Turkistan city