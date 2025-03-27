From Aktau to Antarctica: Dream comes true

The traveler shared his impressions of 10 days spent in Antarctica.

"Seeing Antarctica and penguins in their natural habitat has always been a dream of mine. But fate gave me an unexpected gift. I received an offer, and I immediately accepted," says Ruslan.

Photo credit: Ruslan Churov

Ruslan’s journey lasted 20 days, with 10 days spent in Argentina and the rest in Antarctica. He mentions that he carefully prepared for the trip to the icy continent, and finding the right flights wasn’t easy. His first stop was Ushuaia, a city in Argentina known as the "gateway" to Antarctica.

"The journey from Kazakhstan to Ushuaia usually takes two to three days. Cruises to Antarctica depart from this city. However, I decided to extend my trip a bit to explore Argentina," the traveler explained.

Photo credit: Ruslan Churov

Ruslan reached Antarctica aboard the modern and comfortable Magellan Explorer icebreaker. According to him, the cost of the cruise ranges from 10 to 16 thousand dollars, and the expenses for the flight and accommodation amounted to about 1.5 to 2 million tenge. Upon arriving on the icy continent, the traveler felt like a character from an adventure movie.

"I found myself in a place where the maps end and the magic of ice begins. Reaching the end of the earth, when my feet touched the ice, I felt indescribable emotions. I was amazed by the craftsmanship of nature. At one moment, I just wanted to capture everything with my camera and stand still in silence, enjoying the moment. You know, dreams really do come true," he shared his joyful emotions.

Photo credit: Ruslan Churov

Ruslan Churov admits that, alongside joy, he also felt fear during his journey. After all, there was nothing around except for thick ice. However, the sight of a pair of adorable penguins, whales swimming just a few meters from the boat, and glaciers sparkling under the polar sun left him with unforgettable memories.

Photo credit: Ruslan Churov

"This isn't just beautiful, it's untouched nature. Now I understand why Antarctica is called 'the last frontier' of the Earth. It can't be conquered. You can only feel its mystery, and it will leave an indelible mark on your heart," the traveler says.

As reported earlier, Anel Sytdykova from West Kazakhstan conquered another height in her life by swimming 750 meters in Antarctica in freezing water of – 1.4 degrees Celsius in 18.58.95 minutes.