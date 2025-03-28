Kazakhstan's RoboLand 2025 brings together 750 young inventors from 7 countries
RoboLand 2025 international robotics festival kicked off in Kazakhstan's Karaganda, bringing together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The X international festival draws the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.
Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.
Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.
The festival is organized by the education department of Karaganda region, education development center, Kazdidac association with support of the Enlightenment Ministry.