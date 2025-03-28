EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's RoboLand 2025 brings together 750 young inventors from 7 countries

    12:35, 28 March 2025

    RoboLand 2025 international robotics festival kicked off in Kazakhstan's Karaganda, bringing together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    RoboLand 2025
    Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

    The X international festival draws the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

    RoboLand 2025
    Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

    Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

    RoboLand 2025
    Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

    Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

    The festival is organized by the education department of Karaganda region, education development center, Kazdidac association with support of the Enlightenment Ministry.

    RoboLand 2025
    Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

     

     

    Education Karaganda Schools Children Kazakhstan Events Education and Science
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All