Kazakhstan's RoboLand 2025 brings together 750 young inventors from 7 countries

The X international festival draws the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

Photo credit: Karaganda region education department

Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

The festival is organized by the education department of Karaganda region, education development center, Kazdidac association with support of the Enlightenment Ministry.