Dimash's fans create board game about Kazakhstan in celebration of Nauryz

This strategic game takes players on an exciting journey through Dimash’s homeland. Participants explore famous landmarks, discover fascinating facts about the country and its culture, and compete for the ultimate reward – a hypothetical concert in Astana and a chance to meet Dimash. The game is currently available in Polish and English, with Kazakh and Spanish versions coming soon. The creators of the game are Magdalena Hołda, Sylwia Szejter-Ziomek, and Katarzyna Strzelińska.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The presentation took place at the Warsaw Multicultural Center, where fans not only introduced their creation but also prepared an authentic Kazakh dastarkhan. The tables were filled with traditional dishes such as baursak, irimshik, zhent, and kurt, all homemade by the fans using original recipes.

Among the guests were representatives of Kazakhstan, Nuraly Omarkul and Nurhan Abishev, who shared the history of Nauryz and explained its symbols, including the traditional dish Nauryz kozhe, as well as national wrestling and horse racing competitions. As a final touch, they performed the shashu ceremony – a Kazakh tradition of scattering sweets for luck and prosperity.

The celebration also featured a special broadcast on Dimash Radio in Warsaw, where Kazakh music played and discussions about the holiday’s cultural significance took place. Polish fans are already looking forward to future gatherings and Dimash’s upcoming concerts.

Noteworthy, Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music video "Love’s not over yet" has been displayed on the Times Square screens in New York.