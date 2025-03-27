Astana and Yerevan established sustained political dialogue for the past 30 years, Kazakh FM

For the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Astana and Yerevan established sustained political dialogue, developed trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties and mutually beneficial multilateral partnership, the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

He said over 100 enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstan capital registered in Armenia and over 430 Armenian companies working in Kazakhstan contribute to strengthening trade ties.

Minister Nurtleu stressed that the two countries share common views on many issues of the global agenda and participate in international organizations, including the UN, CIS, EAEU, CSTO and others. The countries also support initiatives and candidacies to various international institutions.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

In turn, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the bilateral partnership in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, and other areas.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

He said that last year became a key milestone in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries. The visit of the Kazakh President to Armenia, the first since 2001, and the reciprocal visit of Armenia’s President symbolized the beginning of the new stage of deepening friendship and cooperation.

