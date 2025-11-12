Tokayev and Putin attend Kazakhstani artists’ gala concert in Moscow

The festive event was held at the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre as part of the Kazakhstan Culture Days in the Russia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The concert featured renowned performers as well as leading creative ensembles showcasing the best pieces of Kazakh music and choreography.

Photo credit: Akorda

The concert revealed the richness of Kazakhstan’s cultural traditions and contributed to strengthening the spiritual dialogue between the two nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the concert, the heads of state expressed gratitude and talked to its participants – Roza Rymbayeva, Maria Mudryak, Renat Gaisin, Alisher Karimov, Alexander Belyakov, and Zarina Altynbayeva.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.

It was reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, via videoconference, participated in the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum held in Uralsk.

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow.