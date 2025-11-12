Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold informal talks on bilateral relations in Moscow

Photo credit: Akorda

In his remarks, President Tokayev said there are no serious issues between the two nations.

Mr. Vladimir Putin! First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratefulness for a warm welcome from the very first minutes in Moscow, on this sacred soil. Protocol elements have been just stated. Indeed, from this perspective, what I saw and felt was very surprising and made me glad. I felt the warmth of the welcome here, in the Russian capital. As for bilateral cooperation, it has a nature of strategic partnership and allied relations. There is no area where our countries do not cross paths or work together. There are no serious issues between our nations. If problems do appear, of course they do, they are solved through efforts of, first of all, heads of state, and of course, governments. I accepted your invitation with great pleasure. Indeed, today, we can exchange views in an informal atmosphere. I have some thoughts, observations, that I would like to share with you, said the Kazakh President.

In turn, Russian President Putin noted that all issues will be discussed in an informal setting.

Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev! First, I would like to thank you that you found the time and arrived, as we agreed, with a state visit. I am sincerely grateful to you for that. Of course, we are in constant contact with you, however, such protocol matters also have significance in international relations. Today, we have an opportunity to discuss all issues that are of particular interest in an informal setting, and tomorrow, go through the entire agenda of our bilateral relations, and undoubtedly, to take a look at the future. Although overall, I think we will close the current year very well and set plans for the near future and for the more distant medium term, said Putin.

Previously, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for a state visit.