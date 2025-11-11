Russian Su-35 fighter jets escort President Tokayev’s plane ahead of Moscow visit

"Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets of the Russian Ministry of Defense are escorting the President of Kazakhstan’s aircraft in Russian airspace, from the moment it crossed the border until landing at Moscow airport,” the Akorda press service said.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples” ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.