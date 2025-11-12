Tokayev meets Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Indeed, the ongoing visit has particular significance in the history of our relations, as it elevates both nations’ strategic partnership and allied relations to a new level, said the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his impressions of the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Tuesday evening, and spoke about the agenda of upcoming talks between official delegations of the two nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Yesterday, we had private talks with Mr. Vladimir Putin for nearly two hours. Many issues of bilateral cooperation and international situation were discussed, added Tokayev.

In turn, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko expressed gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the meeting, and stressed that Russia attaches great importance to his state visit.

I know that an extensive and thorough preparation took place ahead of your visit. A very serious program and a package of interstate documents to be signed by the heads of state are planned. I read carefully your article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. There is nothing to add or take away regarding Russian-Kazakh relations. Their history, present, and future are conveyed with such depth, substance, and soulfulness, said Matviyenko.

The interlocutors also discussed the pressing issues of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as legislative interaction.

The meeting highlighted the importance of quality legislative support of all high-level agreements reached and close coordination of efforts of both nations’ parliaments.

Photo credit: Akorda

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Valentina Matviyenko viewed a photo exhibition, dedicated to the Kazakhstan-Russia interstate and interparliamentary relations.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.