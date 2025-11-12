Kazakhstan, Russia sign documents to grow relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

The heads of state also witnessed an exchange of the following intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents:

- Comprehensive program of economic cooperation between the Kazakh and Russian Governments for 2026/30;

- Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments to arrange cooperation in the field of transit transportation by rail and transshipment of Russian and Kazakhstani cargoes intended for export to third countries;

- Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments on cooperation in the field of transport security;

- Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for conducting flight tests of the Soyuz-5 and Baiterek space rocket complexes;

- Agreement in the form of an exchange of notes between the Kazakh and Russian Governments on the establishment of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the city of Aktau;

- Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments on cooperation in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia on cooperation in the development of special economic zones;

- Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Education of the Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of Russia on the establishment of Kazakh-Russian general education institutions in Kazakhstan and Russian-Kazakh general education institutions in Russia;

- Joint Action Plan between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia on preparations for the transfer of Amur tigers from Russia to Kazakhstan and the initial adaptation of the relocated animals;

- Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency and Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision on cooperation in regulating nuclear and radiation safety in the peaceful use of atomic energy;

- Action Plan between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport of Russia on the development of road checkpoints along the Kazakhstan–Russia state border;

- Agreement between Kazakhstan Railways and Russian Railways”on the development of interstate junction points;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazpost and Russian Post.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, via videoconference, participated in the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum held in Uralsk.

The Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.