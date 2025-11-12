Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for boosting vocational skills amid digital transformation

“2025 was declared the Year of Trade Jobs in Kazakhstan, and we are now summarizing the results. We have set a course toward comprehensive support for skilled workers, enhancing their social prestige, and reforming the vocational education system. Global experience shows that countries investing consistently in these areas achieve leadership in innovation and sustainable development,” the Head of State said.

He also pointed out that AI, widespread digitalization, and automation of many operational processes are already radically transforming the global labor market.

“In such rapidly changing conditions, the worker of the future must skillfully manage various intelligent systems and digital platforms. We all understand that high qualifications and modern skills are the foundation for industrial growth and technological modernization in our countries,” Kasym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The President stated that Kazakhstan has recently approved conceptual foundations for the adoption of artificial intelligence within the technical and vocational education system.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.