Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12
14:28, 10 November 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, Kazinform New Agency cites Akorda.
"The Head of State will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and, via videoconference, will address the plenary session of the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Uralsk," the statement says.
Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.