EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Putin hosted dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after informal talks at Kremlin

    08:09, 12 November 2025

    The Kazakh President’s Assistant and Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram channel a photo of an informal dinner with the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Putin hosted dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after informal talks at Kremlin
    Photo credit: Ruslan Zheldibay

    After arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, that lasted for over two and a half hours. 

    Previously, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

    The welcoming ceremony started with Russia’s fighter jets and helicopters escorting the Kazakh President’s aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with the participation of a military orchestra and honor guard.

    As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

    President of Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All