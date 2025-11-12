Putin hosted dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after informal talks at Kremlin

After arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, that lasted for over two and a half hours.

Previously, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The welcoming ceremony started with Russia’s fighter jets and helicopters escorting the Kazakh President’s aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with the participation of a military orchestra and honor guard.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.