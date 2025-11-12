Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow

After a minute of silence, the orchestra played the state anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Then, the Guard of Honor marched in front of the official delegation of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan made significant contribution to the Great Victory, deploying over 1.2 million soldiers, of whom nearly half died. Over 500 Kazakhstanis were awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title.

Upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, that lasted for over two and a half hours.

Previously, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The welcoming ceremony started with Russia’s fighter jets and helicopters escorting the Kazakh President’s aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with the participation of a military orchestra and honor guard.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.