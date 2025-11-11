EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit

    17:56, 11 November 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At Vnukovo-2 Airport, the high-level guest was greeted by a ceremonial honor guard of the Moscow Garrison and a military brass band.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and other officials welcomed the Kazakh President. The national anthems of both countries were performed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The greeting message "We welcome His Excellency, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Russian Federation!" is displayed in two languages on large billboards and LED screens in the streets of Moscow.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As previously reported, the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

    Earlier, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples” ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Russia Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All