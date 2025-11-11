Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit

At Vnukovo-2 Airport, the high-level guest was greeted by a ceremonial honor guard of the Moscow Garrison and a military brass band.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and other officials welcomed the Kazakh President. The national anthems of both countries were performed.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The greeting message "We welcome His Excellency, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Russian Federation!" is displayed in two languages on large billboards and LED screens in the streets of Moscow.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As previously reported, the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples” ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.