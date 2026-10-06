Sultan of Oman wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman at the capital's airport as he concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan," Akorda's statement said.

Photo source: Akorda

As reported, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana on Monday, October 5, for a state visit. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Astana Airport.

In narrow-format talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the Omani leader's first visit to Kazakhstan a historic event.

The Sultan of Oman, in turn, invited the Kazakh President to visit his country.

Following their expanded-format talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said adopted a Joint Statement defining the future course of Kazakhstan-Oman relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, with the country’s highest award, the Altyn Qyran Order.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said also awarded President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the highest state decoration of the Sultanate of Oman, the Order of Al Said.

The Heads of State visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and familiarized themselves with its activities.

As part of the state visit of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum was held with the participation of representatives of leading companies and business communities of the two countries. Addressing the forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elaborated on the existing experience of implementing joint projects in key sectors of the economy.