Tokayev highlights vast potential for Kazakhstan-Oman cooperation in talks with Sultan Haitham

Welcoming the distinguished guest, President Tokayev described the first visit by the Sultan of Oman to Kazakhstan as a historic event.

“Your Majesty, it is my great honor and pleasure to welcome you on a state visit to Kazakhstan, the first-ever visit by a Sultan of Oman to our country. I am convinced that this visit is of historic significance, as it opens a new chapter in multifaceted cooperation between our countries, which needs to be intensified and brought to a new level. As we have already noted, there is enormous potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries that needs to be unlocked and fully realized,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President underscored that he would make every effort to ensure that Kazakhstan becomes a reliable partner for Oman.

“Oman enjoys great respect in Kazakhstan. Today, many of our citizens visit your beautiful country. At the same time, there are also Kazakh people that have not yet visited Muscat and other cities in Oman. Naturally, with the launch of additional direct commercial flights between our countries, our citizens will visit your country much more frequently. I have also been informed that, as part of your visit, an important agreement concerning the Dunga oil field was signed. I believe this is further evidence of our mutual interest and readiness to move forward, as well as a symbol of our shared progress,” noted President Tokayev.

As it was reported, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana on Monday, October 5, for a state visit. President Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Astana Airport.