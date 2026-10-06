Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to be reliable food security partner in Gulf region

“We are proud of our successful longstanding partnership in energy and mining, which already yields positive results. Combining our strengths in these vital fields will allow us to create new joint ventures that ensure long-term prosperity for both countries,” the President said.

The speech also highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in transport and logistics.

“We regard Oman as an important transit and logistics partner for Kazakhstan, given its strategic geographic location, advanced port infrastructure and access to Middle Eastern and Africa markets. Kazakhstan, in turn, offers substantial natural resources, a growing industrial base, and a strategic position along emerging transport routes linking Asia and Europe and real connectivity plans,” the Head of State emphasized.

Photo: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called for strengthening cooperation in agriculture and food security.

“My country, with its vast agricultural land, is ready to become a reliable partner in ensuring the long-term food security in the entire Gulf region,” the President stated.

In conclusion, the Head of State identified the key task at this stage as giving concrete substance to the agreements reached at the political level and making economic engagement a key pillar of the Kazakhstan-Oman partnership.

“I call on the business communities of Kazakhstan and Oman to make full use of the Business Council to forge partnerships, develop viable projects and expand mutual investment. With the active participation of our business communities, we can take our economic relations to a new level,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, and President of the Oman Investment Authority Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi also addressed the Forum.

It was reported earlier that, as part of the state visit of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum was held with the participation of representatives of leading companies and business communities of the two countries.