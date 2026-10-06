AIFC investment opportunities presented to Kazakh President and Sultan of Oman

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov briefed the distinguished guests on the Centre’s performance, with particular focus on the opportunities it can offer for further developing investment and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Oman.

Photo source: Akorda

During the presentation, it was noted that the total volume of investment attracted to Kazakhstan since the launch of the AIFC has exceeded 28 billion US dollars. More than 6,600 companies from 90 countries have been registered with the Centre.

The leaders of the two countries were briefed on the distinctive features of the AIFC jurisdiction, which is based on the principles of English common law, as well as the activities of the Astana Financial Services Authority, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre.

Photo source: Akorda

Particular attention was paid to the AIFC’s opportunities in the field of Islamic finance. The guests were also presented with AIDA (AIFC Intelligent Digital Assistant), an intelligent assistant providing advisory support 24/7.

Earlier, during expanded-format talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Oman is a time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world.