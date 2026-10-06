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    AIFC investment opportunities presented to Kazakh President and Sultan of Oman

    17:52, 6 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and familiarized themselves with its activities, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    AIFC investment opportunities presented to Kazakh President and Sultan of Oman
    Photo source: Akorda

    AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov briefed the distinguished guests on the Centre’s performance, with particular focus on the opportunities it can offer for further developing investment and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Oman.

    AIFC investment opportunities presented to Kazakh President and Sultan of Oman
    Photo source: Akorda

    During the presentation, it was noted that the total volume of investment attracted to Kazakhstan since the launch of the AIFC has exceeded 28 billion US dollars. More than 6,600 companies from 90 countries have been registered with the Centre.

    The leaders of the two countries were briefed on the distinctive features of the AIFC jurisdiction, which is based on the principles of English common law, as well as the activities of the Astana Financial Services Authority, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre.

    AIFC investment opportunities presented to Kazakh President and Sultan of Oman
    Photo source: Akorda

    Particular attention was paid to the AIFC’s opportunities in the field of Islamic finance. The guests were also presented with AIDA (AIFC Intelligent Digital Assistant), an intelligent assistant providing advisory support 24/7.

    Earlier, during expanded-format talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Oman is a time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Oman Astana International Financial Centre Astana Economy Finance and Budget Investments Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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