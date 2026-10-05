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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman

    18:58, 5 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan greeted Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman at Astana Airport as he arrived for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman
    Photo: Akorda

    The Sultan of Oman's aircraft was escorted by Kazakh Air Force fighter jets from the border to the capital's airport.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman
    Photo: Akorda

    The Guard of Honor and the Presidential Orchestra lined up on the airfield to welcome the distinguished guest.

    Presidential Orchestra
    Photo Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman
    Photo: Akorda

    As reported earlier, high-level talks are scheduled as part of the visit. The sides are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic, investment, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation.

    President Tokayev and Sultan Haitham will also take part in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Airports Astana Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Oman Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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