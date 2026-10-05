Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman

The Sultan of Oman's aircraft was escorted by Kazakh Air Force fighter jets from the border to the capital's airport.

Photo: Akorda

The Guard of Honor and the Presidential Orchestra lined up on the airfield to welcome the distinguished guest.

Photo Akorda

Photo: Akorda

As reported earlier, high-level talks are scheduled as part of the visit. The sides are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic, investment, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation.

President Tokayev and Sultan Haitham will also take part in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.