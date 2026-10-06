Kazakh President awards Sultan of Oman Altyn Qyran Order

In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the visit of the Sultan of Oman as a historic one and a breakthrough in the development of bilateral ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized Oman is a time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Over the past 30 years, cooperation between the two nations has developed in the spirit of trust, mutual understanding and support.

He highlighted this marks the first state visit of the Sultan of Oman to Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he regards this visit as a sign of sincere respect for Kazakhstan and a symbol of mutual striving for the development of trade and cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, including oil and gas, transport and logistics, digitization and AI, and the exchange of information on building trade ties and farm products.

The Head of State emphasized the unwavering personal commitment of the Sultan of Oman to strengthening bilateral ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the Oman Vision 2040 program reflects the Sultan’s strategic course toward creating a diversified, competitive, and resilient economy while preserving the nation's identity, values, and traditions.

The President also highlighted Oman’s role in strengthening regional stability, promoting interfaith dialogue, and advancing humanitarian initiatives.

He said the ability of the Sultan to build bridges between different parties and foster mutual understanding has helped secure Oman’s unique position in regional and international affairs. Oman is rightfully regarded as one of the most effective, fair, and impartial international mediators.

The Head of State presented the Sultan of Oman with the Altyn Qyran Order in recognition of his invaluable contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said held talks in a narrow format.