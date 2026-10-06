Sultan of Oman presents Kazakh President with highest state decoration
16:50, 6 October 2026
Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said awarded Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the highest state decoration of the Sultanate of Oman, the Order of Al Said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As earlier reported, the Head of State awarded the Sultan of Oman the highest award of Kazakhstan, the Altyn Qyran Order.
As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said held talks in a narrow format.
Following their expanded-format talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said adopted a Joint Statement defining the future course of Kazakhstan-Oman relations.