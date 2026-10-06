Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum

Addressing the Forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the high-level talks, held in an atmosphere of trust and deep mutual understanding, were open, frank and truly meaningful.

The Head of State emphasized that further development of trade, economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Oman requires strengthening the relevant legal and institutional framework. In this context, the President highlighted the importance of the Bilateral Investment Treaty, which is designed to provide investors with more predictable, transparent and secure conditions for project implementation.

Particular attention in his speech was devoted to developing direct ties between the business communities of the two countries.

“I strongly believe that the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council will create a practical platform for active engagement between business communities,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State noted that the shared goals of Kazakhstan and Oman are backed by effective financial mechanisms.

“We welcome the signing of the agreement to launch a Joint investment structure between Samruk-Kazyna and the Oman Investment Authority. This important endeavor will pave the way for mobilizing financing and attracting further investment. Likewise, we see significant potential for cooperation with the newly established International Financial Centre of Oman. Direct engagement between our financial institutions can open up new opportunities and avenues for mutual investment,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Oman signed eight documents following expanded-format talks.