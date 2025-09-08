Kazakhstan must become a digital country within three years — President

“Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world community, a country located in the very center of the Eurasian continent. Despite global instability, we have taken a decisive step into the era of total digitalization and artificial intelligence. My main mission is to ensure stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan in this turbulent, dangerous time. Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we, as a united nation, must work diligently. This is our common cause, a civic and patriotic duty. No matter how difficult it may be, we must achieve success. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it. Therefore, we must approach all reforms with balance and thoughtfulness, paying special attention to their quality implementation,” said the President.

The Head of State noted that thanks to large-scale transformations carried out in recent years, the country’s political system has become more progressive and open. The mentality and consciousness of citizens are changing towards greater trust in state institutions. The principles of Law, Justice, and Order are being established in society.

Photo credit: Akorda

However, according to him, enormous work still lies ahead to modernize society.

“Comprehensive economic reforms have been launched in the country. Significant investments are being made in infrastructure construction and the opening of new industries. It is obvious that all these steps are aimed at improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the potential of the country. The rapid development of artificial intelligence is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. There is no alternative, since this process is fundamentally changing the world order and the way of life of all humanity. We must be prepared for this. We need to act decisively, as delay threatens the most serious consequences. Therefore, I have set the strategically important task of turning Kazakhstan within three years into a full-fledged digital country,” stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, in his Address, President Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan would establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.