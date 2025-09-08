Kazakhstan to complete Dostyk-Moiynty railway construction this year

He said it is crucial to fully utilize the capabilities of digital technologies and AI, to modernize infrastructure and ensure competitiveness in the transport and transit sector.

"The construction of the second string of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway up to 836 km will be completed this year. The project built by our own efforts in the shortest possible time is of particular importance. It will significantly increase the carrying capacity of the East-West route," the Head of State said.

He underlined the development of the country’s transport industry should continue.

He also assigned the Government to timely develop the projects such as Bakhty-Ayagoz and Kyzylzhar-Moiynty.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has tasked the authorities with creating all necessary conditions for the transit of freight transportation under the “green corridor” principle.