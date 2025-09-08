President Tokayev to deliver annual state of the nation address today

The speech will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. on Jibek Joly TV channel, as well as on Kazinform’s website and YouTube channel.

The text of the Address and key highlights will be published on Kazinform’s website and the agency’s official Telegram channel.

The event will bring together members of the Senate and Mazhilis, heads of central government bodies, members of the National Kurultai, as well as representatives of the public and labor collectives.

