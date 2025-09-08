President highlights need to scale up Smart City Concept in all regions

He criticized the Government and local executive authorities for their inactivity over the course of decades, which resulted in critical condition of the country’s housing and utilities sector.

“Measures are now taken to reduce the deterioration of infrastructure, including through liberalizing tariffs and building a new model for managing energy and housing and utilities infrastructure. Such a model should increase the reliability and quality of services in proportion to the increase in tariffs,” the President said.

He stressed the need to scale up the Smart City concept in all regions.

“We need to apply the best international practices and attract competent managers, including foreign ones. In modern realities, the modernization of housing and utilities sector is impossible without partnership between the state and business community. ... The state should control and regulate the sector, while modernization of infrastructure and introduction of technology should be in focus of private sector,” Tokayev said.

He also stated that the authorities must ensure transparency of infrastructure projects, mainly, through digital tools, which will let strengthen citizens’ trust in the Government and akimats.

Earlier, the President said that the construction of Dostyk-Moiynty railway will be completed this year.