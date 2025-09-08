President orders creation of a unified digital map of Kazakhstan’s land resources

"Satellite monitoring and geoanalytics are already helping us identify unused land and return it to circulation. We must move further. It is necessary to enhance the efficiency of satellite monitoring of farmland using artificial intelligence, which should provide in-depth analysis of soil quality, yields, and the condition and distribution of crops," the President noted.

According to him, this also applies to forestry. In the North Kazakhstan region, 9,000 hectares of neglected land were recently discovered.

The Head of State instructed the creation of a unified digital map of land resources, integrating cadastral data along with information on subsoil use and infrastructure.

Photo credit: Akorda

"Long-term, sustainable growth of the agro-industrial sector is no longer possible without accelerating the development of applied agricultural science. Yet despite significant budget allocations, the return from agricultural research remains low. The commercialization rate of developments does not exceed 17 percent, and only 40 percent of graduates in this field actually go into it. The gap between agricultural science and life on the ground persists. Earlier, I instructed that the National Agrarian Science and Educational Center be transformed into an Agrotechnology Hub. What we need is a clear plan for agronomy that focuses on applying digital technologies and significantly boosting the sector’s productivity," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Special attention, he said, should be given to veterinary science and phytopathology, whose weak development seriously limits the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering his annual Address to the Nation at a joint session of Parliament. Earlier in his speech, he announced that Kazakhstan will establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

