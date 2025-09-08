President urges planning for second and third nuclear power plants

"The course towards developing the nuclear power industry is fundamental. A month ago, the project of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant was launched in the Almaty region in cooperation with Rosatom. For stable economic growth, this is likely not enough. We should begin planning the construction of a second and even a third nuclear power plant right now," the Head of State noted.

Tokayev also informed that during a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reached an agreement on a strategic partnership in the nuclear industry.

"Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with all global companies on a mutually beneficial basis, which is in line with the goal of ensuring our energy sovereignty," Tokayev emphasized.

He added that with the country's vast reserves of high-quality coal, special attention will be paid to developing the coal-fired power industry that uses advanced technologies to guarantee environmental cleanliness.

Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering State-of-the-Nation Address.