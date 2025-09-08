EN
    Kazakhstan to set up AI Ministry

    11:23, 8 September 2025

    Delivering his annual State of the Nation Address at a joint session of Parliament, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Collage credit: Kazinform/Freepik

    The President stressed the need for mass adoption of AI to modernize all economic sectors.

    State of the Nation Address
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "We should modernize the economy based on large-scale modernization and active implementation of AI technologies. We should speed up adopting the Digital Code as the first step," the Head of State said.

    As written before, President Tokayev to deliver annual state of the nation address today.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
