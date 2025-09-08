Kazakhstan to set up AI Ministry
Delivering his annual State of the Nation Address at a joint session of Parliament, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President stressed the need for mass adoption of AI to modernize all economic sectors.
"We should modernize the economy based on large-scale modernization and active implementation of AI technologies. We should speed up adopting the Digital Code as the first step," the Head of State said.
