President proposes to rename Asset Recovery Committee as Investors’ Rights Protection Committee

“I believe it is high time to rename the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office into the Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights. The Prosecutor General’s Office has worked well on the return of illegally acquired assets. Some 850 billion tenge have been returned to the state treasury. These funds were spent on the construction of 10 schools and four sports facilities, as well as construction and modernization of 235 healthcare, and 177 water infrastructure facilities,” the Head of State said.

According to him, the national budget is expected to receive additional amounts of funds.

Earlier the Head of State said that AI Ministry will be set up in Kazakhstan.