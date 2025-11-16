President Tokayev wraps up state visit to Uzbekistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw off the Kazakh President at the Tashkent Humo Airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks .

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.

On November 16, the Kazakh President addressed the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia in Tashkent, which ended with signing a number of documents.