Shavkat Mirziyoyev presents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award

The Head of State noted that he perceives this gesture as an expression of deep respect not only for him personally, but for the entire people of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that he highly values the contribution of the Uzbek leader to strengthening friendship and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

“This high award embodies the ideals of friendship, peace, and respect - values close to the hearts of Kazakhstanis and in harmony with the spirit of the Uzbek people. The name of the order precisely reflects the essence of relations between our countries. The friendship of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a priceless asset that we carefully preserve and develop for the well-being of our brotherly nations. I am confident that, thanks to our joint tireless efforts, Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance will continue to gain new content. The great Abai and Navoi, each celebrating the high ideals of friendship in his own way, left us invaluable teachings - that trust brings nations closer and mutual respect makes them stronger. Guided by these principles, we attach special importance to strengthening our brotherly union with Uzbekistan,” he said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Uzbekistan noted that Kazakhstan’s achievements in social and economic development and the country’s success on the international stage are rightfully associated with the name of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“It is a great honor for me to solemnly present to you, a great friend of our country, the high state award of Uzbekistan - the Dustlik Order of the highest degree. This is a tribute of sincere respect and recognition by the multinational people of Uzbekistan for the immense services of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In our country, you are well known as an outstanding statesman and political figure recognized around the world. Today, under your wise leadership, large-scale reforms are being implemented to build a Just Kazakhstan. Tremendous creative work is being carried out in all spheres. The well-being of Kazakhstanis continues to grow steadily and, most importantly, their confidence in the future is strengthening. As close friends and neighbors, we sincerely rejoice in the success of Kazakhstan,” emphasized Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is currently on a state visit to Tashkent at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.