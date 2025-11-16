Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends VII Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Presidents in Tashkent

Tokayev thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome and high level of organization of the summit.

He also welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, calling Azerbaijan’s accession to the format as a full member a historic decision. Tokayev expressed confidence that Baku, in its new status, will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional cooperation.

Highlighting the effectiveness of the consultative meetings, Tokayev noted that Central Asia is undergoing a period of large-scale transformation.

"We can say with confidence that the days of closed borders and isolation are behind us. The internal cohesion of the region, achieved through joint efforts, opens up broad horizons for the development and international cooperation for our countries. The region's important role in global processes is recognized by the world's leading states. Against this backdrop, interest in the ‘Central Asia +” format is growing. This year is indicative in this regard, as evidenced by summits held with key foreign partners. In my opinion, the main objectives of such a partnership are to strengthen stability in the region, ensure sustainable progress, and promote well-being and prosperity of our countries and peoples. Our goal is to consolidate Central Asia's status as a region of dynamic socio-economic development, comprehensive cooperation, peace and prosperity,” the Kazakh President said.

One of the issues raised by the President in his speech related to the prospects for cooperation in the field of rare earth metal mining and processing

“Our countries have significant, but as yet insufficiently explored reserves of such resources. We could join forces to attract advanced technologies and implement innovative solutions to the region. Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a Regional Research Centre for Rare Earth Metals in Astana, which could provide investors with up-to-date information on available deposits and technologies for their development," said the Head of State.

The President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the broad opportunities offered by the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies. He spoke about the activities being carried out in the field of AI in Kazakhstan, as well as about joint work with Uzbek colleagues.

"To ensure further development of partnership in the field of artificial intelligence, it is also important to develop uniform standards for the use of this technology. We propose to begin drafting a Declaration on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence by the Central Asian States. The document will ensure transparency, trust and security in the exchange of data within the framework of joint digital projects and will guarantee the protection of the rights of all participants," he added.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties remains a key priority for the region. He congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the successful hosting of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

The President underscored the importance of preserving a common historical and cultural identity, promoting ethnic crafts and holding regular joint events.

He noted promising prospects for cooperation in the field of cinematography and promoting the heritage of the Great Silk Road through the creation of modern tourist clusters and the use of new technologies.

"I believe it is high time to intensify joint efforts in this area and coordinate tourism policy more effectively. Proposals have previously been made to develop joint tourist routes across the region. We support such initiatives. In addition, we propose taking effective measures to promote a single tourism brand for Central Asia. The Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism and the creation of a single tourism space for the countries of Central Asia could serve as the legal basis for strengthening cooperation,” the President said.

The Head of State shared his impressions of visiting the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent and supported Shavkat Mirziyoyev's initiative to turn this center into a common platform for scientific research.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of the Council of National Coordinators. He noted that, in the context of global geopolitical turbulence, measures to strengthen regional stability and security gain particular importance.

The President of Kazakhstan welcomed the signing of the agreements on the state border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as on the junction point of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, calling them important steps in this direction. He also emphasized the significance of the recently signed Treaty on Friendship in the 21st Century by Tajikistan.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the region continues to face challenges of terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime, which require a coordinated approach. He believes that key work in this area should be carried out at the level of the secretaries of the security councils of the region’s countries.

In conclusion, the President addressed the issues related to further improving the format of the Consultative Meetings.

“Since the establishment of the Council of National Coordinators, this platform has demonstrated high efficiency. I believe that the time has come to strengthen its role by adding the function of elaborating strategic vectors for the region's development, not limited to monitoring the implementation of agreements. I would like to express my support for the proposals made by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, regarding the strengthening of the institutional foundations of our format. I believe that we could discuss these issues in a working order and move towards approving the relevant proposals. I propose to consider the possibility of including the Central Asian Expert Forum in the system of regional cooperation, transforming it into a key platform for conducting research and forming unified approaches, the Head of State concluded.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks .

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.