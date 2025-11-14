Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Tashkent

The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the programme of the visit includes tête-à-tête talks of the heads of state and their participation in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.