    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Tashkent

    16:34, 14 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Tashkent
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the programme of the visit includes tête-à-tête talks of the heads of state and their participation in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

     

     

     

