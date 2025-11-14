Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Tashkent
16:34, 14 November 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the programme of the visit includes tête-à-tête talks of the heads of state and their participation in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.