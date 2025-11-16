VII Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders: Several documents signed

1. Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Central Asia following the VII Consultative Meeting;

2. Appeal of the Heads of State of Central Asia to the UN member states regarding the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028;

3. Decision on Azerbaijan’s accession as a full-fledged participant to the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

By the Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the following documents were approved:

1. Concept of Regional Security, Stability and Sustainable Development in Central Asia;

2. Catalogue of Security Risks in Central Asia and Measures for Their Prevention for 2026–2028.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks .

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.

On November 16, the Kazakh President addressed the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia in Tashkent.