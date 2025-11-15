Kazakh, Uzbek presidents hold talks in Tashkent

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the invitation to pay a state visit to Tashkent, as well as for a warm welcome and traditional hospitality.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed further prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied relations.

“The presidents discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation in priority areas such as trade, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water resources, as well as interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere,” a statement reads.

The parties also exchanged views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agendas.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit.