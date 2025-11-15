State visit of President Tokayev to Uzbekistan: Key agreements signed

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a number of documents, which include:

1. Decision of the Supreme Intestate Council on the establishment of the Council of the Heads of Regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan;

2. Decision of the Supreme Interstate Council on the establishment of a bilateral working group on geology and the extraction of rare and rare-earth metals;

3. Decision of the Supreme Interstate Council on the establishment of a bilateral working group for forecasting the water availability of transboundary rivers.

Also, in the presence of the heads of state, the following intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed:

4. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the coordination of radio frequency assignments in border areas used by terrestrial radio services of civil designation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan;

5. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on holding joint military exercises;

6. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on joint management and use of transboundary water bodies;

7. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the opening of representative offices of the customs services of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan;

8. Cooperation programme between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026-2027;

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Mining and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the development of cooperation in the mining sector;

10. Framework agreement on the creation of a joint investment platform;

11. Memorandum between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of provision of specialized medical care using stereotactic radiosurgery technology ‘Gamma Knife’;

12. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of state and compulsory social health insurance between the Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company ‘Social Health Insurance Fund’ of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Health Insurance Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

13. Joint Action Plan on Cooperation in the field of tourism between the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Environment Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026-2027;

14. Agreement on cooperation between Astana Mayor’s Office and the Khokimiyat of Tashkent;

15. Framework agreement on joint implementation of projects in petrochemical industry between JSC NC KazMunayGas and JSC Uzbekneftegaz;

16. Agreement on principles between JSC NC KazMunayGas and JSC Uzbekneftegaz on the Zharqyn exploration project;

17. Memorandum of cooperation between the Assembly of Youth Republican Public Association and the Youth Union of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks in Tashkent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.