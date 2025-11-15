Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan are by no means rivals or even competitors, but strategic partners and reliable allies - Tokayev

In his remarks, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the entire Uzbek people for the warm welcome given to the Kazakh delegation.

"Kazakhs and Uzbeks are brotherly peoples and friendly neighbors who have been united by common roots since ancient times. Our lifestyle, customs, culture, mentality and languages are very similar, and our historical paths are closely intertwined. Thanks to these sacred values, bilateral relations are developing at an unprecedented pace. The countries enjoy constructive and active political dialogue at the highest level, and trade and economic ties are strengthening every year. Investment projects with high potential are being implemented in the industrial sector. We attach great importance to expanding regional cooperation and ensuring security and stability. In addition, cultural and humanitarian contacts between the two countries are deepening. The main goal of this visit is to strengthen the bonds of friendship and good neighborly relations between the fraternal nations, open up new horizons for multifaceted cooperation and, ultimately, bring the Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a brand new level, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

According to the Head of State, the agreements reached fully meet the fundamental interests of the two nations and demonstrate the unshakeable nature of the Kazakh-Uzbek friendship, good neighborly relations, strategic partnership and alliance.

“As President of Kazakhstan, I consider it my duty to give top priority to the development of multifaceted cooperation with Uzbekistan. I would like to emphasize that, contrary to all sorts of speculations by so‑called ‘experts,’ Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are by no means rivals or even competitors, but rather strategic partners, reliable allies, walking together on the path of progress and development. Our peoples are true brothers, close friends who show sincere respect for each other,” the President stressed.

The Head of State noted that the sides agreed to continue working on the gradual expansion of cooperation in industry, automobile manufacturing, construction sector, and energy.

According to him, strengthening ties in the agricultural sector, where Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan possess sufficient resource, industrial, and human potential, was defined as a priority issue.

In his words, both countries can serve as a guarantor of food security for the entire region and significantly strengthen their positions in global markets. Several projects are being implemented in the agro-industrial complex, including grain processing and dairy and meat production. The parties agreed to provide comprehensive support to joint projects in the agricultural sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the need to further expand business contacts.

“More than 6,000 enterprises with Uzbek capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We are committed to deepening cooperation in this area and are ready to continue creating favorable conditions for Uzbek business. A positive trend is the strengthening of interaction between regions. The previously existing Interregional Forum has now been transformed into a permanent Council of Heads of Regions. This decision reflects the seriousness of our intentions and the high expectations we place on this structure,” the Head of State said.

The President highlighted the importance of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation on the Kazakh-Uzbek border, the launch of which will have a very significant positive impact on the development of mutual trade.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, construction industry has been identified as a new promising area. Kazakh companies are actively involved in the implementation of the New Tashkent urban development project, as well as in the construction of residential and social facilities.

As part of previously reached agreements, a project will be implemented to build Astana hotels in Tashkent and Tashkent hotels in Astana.

A separate block of negotiations was devoted to the transit and transport sector. Growth in cargo transportation volumes across Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was noted.

“In the first nine months of this year, the volume of rail freight transportations between our countries increased by more than 15% and exceeded 22 million tons. We agreed to continue jointly improving tariff policy, enhancing cargo transportation conditions, modernizing border checkpoints, and digitalizing customs systems. I am confident that all these steps will create conditions for strengthening the transport connectivity of our countries,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President also spoke about joint implementation of significant projects in the energy sector.

“ The Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan gas project is demonstrating successful results. Through joint efforts, we intend to increase gas transit volumes. In addition, there are good prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil sector and nuclear industry. We highlighted the need for close coordination of efforts in the water-energy sphere, in the spirit of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other’s interests. We intend to continue constructive cooperation in this area. Priority is given to the introduction of digital solutions in the water sector, joint development of water resources accounting and monitoring systems. Strengthening cooperation in information technology and artificial intelligence has been identified as a promising direction. In this field, our countries have their own developments, the joint advancement of which can have a multiplicative effect on the entire Central Asian region,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He noted that regular organization of the Days of Culture in both countries, active dialogue among the creative intellectuals, and unveiling of monuments to outstanding figures are all highly valued by the fraternal nations.

In his words, the sides discussed the prospects for collaboration in education and science, and maintaining youth contacts.

The Kazakh and Uzbek youth have recently held a regular congress. The opening of university branches in both countries stands as a vivid example of the significant progress achieved in this field. We are focused on strengthening cooperation between universities, expanding academic exchange programs, and holding joint scientific forums and internships. Currently, we see great interest in Uzbekistan’s rich historical and cultural heritage among Kazakh tourists. Last year, their number reached three million. To further unlock the potential of this sector, the governments have been instructed to continue work on developing joint tourism projects,” the Head of State noted.

During the negotiations, the presidents once again confirmed their common positions on the pressing regional and global issues.

“Special attention was given to ensuring stability and security in Central Asia. We agreed that sustainable development of the region is our common goal, meeting the fundamental interests of all brotherly peoples. Tomorrow we will jointly take part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Kazakhstan highly values Uzbekistan’s chairmanship, during which the intensity of contacts at all levels has increased, and new effective mechanisms of cooperation have been introduced. Important documents have been adopted, aimed at strengthening the regulatory and institutional foundations of the format of Consultative Meetings. I am confident that tomorrow’s summit will become another important stage in the development of our multilateral cooperation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks in Tashkent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.