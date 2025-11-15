President Tokayev attends II meeting of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council

The meeting focused on the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, transit, transport, water, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for a warm welcome and hospitality and stressed that the main purpose of his visit is to strengthen friendship between the two peoples, develop good-neighborly relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Kazakh President underscored that thanks to Shavkat Mirziyoyev's tireless efforts, large-scale positive changes are taking place in Uzbekistan. Important initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the people are being implemented.

"For us, Uzbekistan is a fraternal, kindred state, a good neighbour and a reliable partner. The friendship between our peoples has deep historical roots, and our spiritual values are largely similar. Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation is steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President also emphasized the need to intensify the pace of multifaceted cooperation in the context of a challenging international situation.

