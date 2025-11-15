Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties through new joint projects

Seven projects worth a total of $1.2 billion were prepared for the launch across the sectors of industry, construction, petrochemicals, finance, logistics, and tourism.

Pressing a symbolic button, the heads of state launched the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Centre in the Syrdarya and Turkistan regions, the headquarters of Tenge Bank in Tashkent, the construction of a multi-functional logistics centre in the Tashkent region, the Astana residential building in New Tashkent, a petrochemical complex for the production of linear alkylbenzene in the Kashkadarya region, the Astana Hotel in New Tashkent, and the Tashkent Hotel in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks in Tashkent. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also took part in the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council.